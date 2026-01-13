Niger Delta Games: Cross River Lands New Talents At State Trials

Cross River State sports authorities may have made major breakthrough in talents discovery as the State’s trials for the 2nd Niger Delta Games berthed in the central senatorial district.

Organised by the Liaison Committee members of the NDG in conjunction with the Cross River State Sports Commission led by Lawrence Etta, the trials serve to select athletes that will participate in the state finals to pick those who will represent the state at the games.

“The trials for the Games has continued to ignite hope and inspiration among young sporting talents in both the urban and rural communities in Cross River State.

“The competition’s talent discovery drive has recorded remarkable success, particularly within the Central Senatorial District” remarked Ettah He said the initiative has brought together promising young athletes from diverse local governments and villages— many of whom are experiencing organised sports exposure for the very first time.

“The ongoing talent hunt has not only uncovered raw and exceptional abilities but has also created unforgettable moments of joy and motivation for future champions.

“For several participants, the exercise marks their first opportunity to leave their immediate communities, interact with peers from other areas, and dream beyond their local environment”, Ettah told NDG Media.