Niger Delta Games Climax With Relays As Edo Emerge Champions

The 2nd edition of the Niger Delta Games climaxed on Thursday evening at the magnificent Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin, Edo State, with the relays as states battled it out in the 4x100m (men and women) and the 4x400m (men and women).

Delta state maintained their dominance in the track and field events of the championship organised by the Dunamis Icon Limited and sponsored by the Niger Delta Development Commission.

Leading the track and field events since the opening day of the competition, Delta State won three of the four relays, taking the 4x100m for men and women as well as the 4x400m women with Akwa Ibom State taking the 4x400m men.

Chinonso Odika, Ejiro Peter, Vivin Iyamu and Chukwuma Faith won the 4x100m in a time of 46.20secs ahead of Bayelsa and Edo state who finished in second and third in times of 46.70secs and 46.77secs respectively.

It was the same thing for Team Delta in the men’s 4x100m as the quartet of Osama Chibueze, Onoriode Peter, Godswill Saturday and Gift Gowon took home the gold medal in 40.55secs while Bayelsa State and Rivers State settled for silver and bronze in 41.12 secs and 41.26 respectively.

The story almost changed in the 4x400m women as Mary Innocent, Ossai Siviana, Treasure Okereke and Rejoice Anochie showed their power to take the gold in 3:38.68, with Anochie breaking the heart of Akwa Ibom State who led the race from the first leg but had to settle for the silver in time of 3:39.25. Rivers finished third in 3:50.37.