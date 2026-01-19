Niger Delta Games: Bassey Seeks Future Champions For A’Ibom

Akwa Ibom would be focusing more on athletes’ discovery and future grooming at the 2nd Niger Delta Games coming up in Benin, Edo State, from February 20-27.

Elder Paul Bassey, the state’s Commissioner for Sports, revealed this policy thrust on Saturday while speaking on preparations for the regional games sponsored by the Niger Delta Games.

He also disclosed that 476 athletes and 64 coaches have been registered by the State on the registration portal for the competition that will have contingents from eight other states.

Registration of participants closed on Friday, and the states are now to conduct trials to select the final list of athletes that will be travelling to Benin for the Games.

Mrs Cathrine Ewa, the Akwa Ibom State Director of Coaching, announced that profiles of 250 male and 226 female athletes were successfully uploaded on the Niger Delta Games central registration portals alongside 44 men and 20 women coaches.