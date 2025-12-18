Niger Delta Games: Abia, Imo Gear Up As Delta Holds Summit For Coaches

State Liaison Committees for the Niger Delta Games in Abia and Imo States already began functioning before they were officially inaugurated on Tuesday even as Delta State organised a working session with the 17 sports that would be competed for at the second edition of the games in Benin, Edo State from February 20-27, 2026.

Harrison Ocholor, the Secretary of the Delta State Liaison Committee met with the Coaches on Tuesday and charged them to ensure that only the best athletes were selected to represent the state from a fair and competitive state trials.

Ocholor told the Coaches that the organizers of the Games, Dunamis Icon Limited and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has left no stone unturned in ensuring the process of selecting talents for the games followed the rules and regulations.

He enjoined them to study and make effective use of the technical booklet for the games which was issued to each Coach during the meeting.

In Abia State, Sir Itiako Ikpokpo, the Co-Chairman of the Main Organising Committee inaugurated the State Liaison Committee and charged them to implement all schedules of the games from athletes registration to local government and state trials.