Niger Delta Clean-Up: Don Recommends Cultivation of Mushrooms as Solution

A Professor of Applied Mycology and Dean, College of Science and Information Technology, Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ogun State, Prof Oluseyi Damilola Adejoye, has recommended the cultivation of mushrooms for the remediation of oil-polluted Niger Delta area, particularly the restless Ogoniland.

The don gave the recommendation recently, while delivering the 23rd Inaugural Lecture of the Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ogun State, titled; “Fungi Are Friends Not Foes: Contributions Of Mushrooms To Food Production And Environmental Management.” “In the restless Niger Delta where oil pollution has paralysed crop farming and fishing activities, mushroom farming can be a veritable alternative,” Adejoye said.

He further disclosed that the spent compost (a by-product of mushroom cultivation) can be ploughed into the oil-polluted soil as a means of Bioremediation, which may constitute an economically viable approach to promoting environmental management. “The accumulation of waste in the environment is on the increase and poses a significant environmental problem.

The common methods of remediation of these wastes are through burning and the use of chemicals which by itself is another source of contaminants in the environment. “A safe and economical way of remediation of these wastes is through the use of mushrooms, a process called mycoremediation. Nigerian mushrooms are potential candidates for this process,” he further added.