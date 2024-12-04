Niger Delta Activist PAP Begs For Assistance

Share

By Pauline Onyibe

A Niger Delta activist, Edmund Ebiware, has pleaded with the relevant stakeholders, especially the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) to rehabilitate him back into the society.

This as he said that since he came out from the prison, he has not gotten anything tangible to do.

Recall that Ebiware was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2010 for an offence the Federal government charged him to have committed concerning the bomb blast which occurred at the Eagle Square on October 1, 2010.

But in a chat with journalists yesterday in Yenagoa, Ebiware insisted that he was innocent of the crime he was jailed, alleging that the Federal Government just wasted his youthful age for 14 years.

Ebiware, who was sentenced in his thirties, but now in his forties and was released in February this year, advised the Niger Delta youths to be conscious of what they say even on phone, adding that whatever one says, can be used against him any day.

He thanked the Federal Government for the surveillance contract being handled by Tantitta Security, stating that it was one of the things he pushed for before being jailed.

