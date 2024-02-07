Niger Declares Fridays Day For Skills Acquisition For Public Schools

As part of efforts to enable children to acquire skills owing to the challenge of unemployment in the country, the Niger State government has announced that Fridays will henceforth be for skills acquisition for pupils and students at basic level in all public schools.

Making this disclosure at a press briefing, state Commissioner for Education, Dr Hadiza Mohammed said Mondays to Thursdays will be purely for academics while Fridays would be dedicated only to skill acquisition for all public school students.

She said, “To achieve this, teachers will be drawn from across various schools in the state and trained on different skills and they will in turn step down the training to their students”.

Lamenting the dearth of qualified teachers, the Commissioner said the Ministry is not resting on its oars to ensure those on ground are adequately re-trained so as to enable them to impact positively students

Accordingly, she said “We will no longer condone the presence of unqualified teachers to teach our children in our schools. So, we are going to re-train them.”

While decrying the levies charged to parents by some schools, she said “We say free education and yet they are asking for rims of paper from each student, especially in a school with over 3,000 students. Imagine how much this will cost a parent that has three to four children in a school”

“And, the question is, what are they going to do with these reams of papers? We also have situations where they demand from parents between N10,000 and N11,000 to do what?

Furthermore, she said there will be the commencement of a community-based teachers programme which would allow teachers to work in their various localities without transferring them outside as a relief from difficulties faced when they are separated from their families.