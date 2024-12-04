Niger Debunks Bandits’ Attack On Bago’s Convoy

Share

Niger State Government yesterday described reports making the rounds in some media outlets and on social media platforms that the convoy of the Governor Umaru Bago was attacked by bandits in Mashegu Local Government Area as baseless, false and unfounded.

According to a statement by Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, Bologi Ibrahim, said Bago has been having a smooth tour of ongoing projects across the Niger North Senatorial District since last week.

Recall that a privatelyowned radio station had reported that the governor’s convoy was allegedly attacked by suspected bandits while returning from Egede community in Mashegu Local Government Area of the state.

According to the media outfit, “the governor’s convoy was ambushed by the suspected criminals who opened fire sporadically on their vehicles when the convoy missed their road into bandits area in a bush, although no casualty was recorded on their part.”

Reacting however, the CPS said: “The Governor’s tour has been peaceful with no incident of any attack or threat to his safety or that of his team.

“Governor Umaru Bago has rather been enjoying warm reception from community members in all places visited so far.” In the statement, Bologi disclosed that Security personnel with the cooperation of local law enforcement personnel have also been resolute in ensuring the safety and security of all participants in the tour.

Share

Please follow and like us: