Niger Debacle And Neocolonial Manipulation

Africa and Asia are two big continents that were vic- tims of imperial manipulation. Having conquered and seized ownership of the areas European pow- ers foisted colonialism on them and reduced them to playthings in their imperialist hands. Colonialism became an odious historical juncture that beset the world from 17th century but more particularly so in the 18th century. But it was Africa that suffered most this imperialist buccaneering because of the method adopted in the conquest and imposition of colonial autocratic constitutional frameworks.

Even though European imperialism had taken the same trajectory in taking over America, Australia and Asia through feudal prebendal seizure and apportionment of America, Asia and Australia to specialized feudal trading companies such as the East India Trading Company, Dutch Trading Company with specific charter to colonise the areas they can seize.

Colonization of Africa was different as the economic realities of capitalism that replaced feudalism in 1750 had pitched European powers (Netherland, Britain, Spain, Portugal, France and Germany) scrambling to get piece of the action in acquiring colonies as markets for the surplus goods and capital resulting from European capitalist formation into feuding rivals. So, in Africa, European imperialist agents (Lord Salisbury, Sir Tubman Goldie/Lord Lugard, etc) seized African geopolitical space by carving out new colonial states regardless of the ethnic and cultural configurations.

The scramble for Africa would have resulted in armed conflicts between the competing European states but German leader Otto von Bismarck called for a conference to settle the differences occasioned by the scramble for portions of African by these European powers. So in 1884/1885 the meeting tagged Berlin Conference was held whereupon each participating European power brought its claims to the table whereupon stronger claims prevailed over weaker or tenuous ones according to rules agreed upon by the scrambling rivals.

Much of West Africa went to France, Britain, Portugal and Germany while Congo was taken by Belgium. The World War I and II outcomes and reparations resulted in Germany losing its possessions in West, Central and Eastern Africa to France and Britain. Imperialism was a major actuating factor in world instability as the nationalist claims in Central Europe had led Germany to assert claims over much of Central European states having Germanic cultural affinities and that brought Germany in conflict with France and Britain.

The World War I and II were largely fought to resolve imperialist contradictions unleashed on the world by these European powers. The irony of this imperialist problem is that the United States of America that rebelled against British imperialism and regained its freedom on capitalist principles of liberty, freedom, democracy and rule of law has now forgotten its past by joining Britain and France in North Atlantic Treaty Organisation alliance to foist imperialist ruling culture and praxis on the world.

This allied powers’ ruling culture of imperialism is much contrary to the principles enunciated at Yalta and Potsdam treaties/protocols establishing the United Nations Organisation with its charter of freedoms for all peoples, big or small. This UN charter of freedom is no different from the premises of the Independence Declaration Charter of the United States of America and its 1787 Constitution that if applied to the world through the UNO Charter would assure world peace and justice.

The same ruling culture in USA has also been replicated in Britain through the 1688 Act of Settlement and several other Acts of Parliament that abolished monarchical autocracy in favour of popular democracy. France had popular revolution in 1789 which backfired until after World War II when President Charles de Gaulle restored France to path of democracy and constitutionalism. But ironically these three great states have turned out to deny the world what it is now enjoying – which is free state based on freedom, justice and democracy. Free State is the bedrock of a free people and a prosperous society.

Imperialism with its political construct which is neocolonialism is antithetical to Free State founded on freedom, justice, democracy and rule of law. It is true that at the behest of the USA at the twilight of the end of the World War II, a new world order was instituted with the United Nations Organisation with its elaborate international legal order founded on the Yalta and Potsdam treaties culminating in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights which made France, Britain, Portugal and Spain to grudgingly accede to decolonization of their erstwhile colonies between 1947 and 1960s.

However, in accepting the international stipulations to grant independence to these colonies, Britain, France, Portugal and Spain devised a worse imperial artifice than colonialism and that artifice is neocolonialism which is now quaking African states and plunging them into perpetual turmoil and poverty. The implications of this political artifice by Britain and France have made African States so turbulent that they in a perpetual state of war and despondency as can be seen in Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Niger, Chad, the Gambia, Mali, Algeria, Egypt, Somalia, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda and Ghana until recently when these last two states broke away from the neocolonial trap to chart a new course.

The truth of this vile act of state, that’s neocolonialism executed against African states is now open for study to any interested Africans as Britain’s declassified imperial records are now published and available to the public. In the records, Britain proposed its former colonies to be maintained as neocolonial states perpetually tied to its apron string and on daily basis the incident of neocolonialism are openly upheld and applied to Nigeria, Sudan, the Gambia, Sierra Leone, Uganda, Kenya, Egypt, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Former French colonial states are worse off having submitted to immutable neocolonial ties such as financial and economic strictures that are difficult to break or repudiate. Nobody has bothered to ask Britain, France and the United States if the democracy they promote and sustain in these neo colonial African states is the same with their own democratic culture but rather they seek to wash off their Pilatic guilt/collusion with that quip made popular by Fela Anikulapo Kuti who upbraided these neocolonialist/imperialist powers for supporting and condoning the bastardized democracy which they hide under the principle that every country must practice its own democracy because democracy has no universal meaning.

So, Britain, France and USA see nothing wrong with autocracy or kleptocratic practices so long these African states maintain ‘good’ relations with them by upholding neocolonial relations. As it was in 18th century so it is now in the 20th and 21st centuries as the scramble for markets and material resources remain the compelling factors in relationship with Africa. What these imperialist powers desire in Africa is stability in regimes that assure the unbroken supply of natural resources and stable society to guarantee ‘free’ trade.

There is no solution in any of the state structures and constitutional frameworks – be it in Nigeria, Mali, the Gambia, Sudan, Somalia, Chad, Niger, etc because they are all neocolonial constructs not designed to serve the people but rather made to guarantee an unimpeded supply of natural resources to these imperialist countries as well as guarantee stable markets for their industrial products and services.

Nigeria led by Mr Bola Tinubu should do well not to satiate his ego as chairman of ECOWAS to plunge Nigeria into avoidable war for the military coup d’état in Niger or anywhere else is hardly different from Nigeria’s rigged elections roguishly commanded to “snatch it, grab it and run away with it.” Let Nigeria and other ECOWAS states rather resolve to break away from their neocolonial servitude instead of perpetually remaining playthings in the hands of neo-imperialists.

ECOWAS war on Niger is all about neocolonial manipulation. It is not a war for freedom. The ECOWAS and super powers’ interventions are not altruistic. The interventions are poorly disguised selfish agenda to preserve neo- colonialism while ECOWAS leaders are bothered by the threats of revolutions stalking their countries. Nothing more, nothing less!