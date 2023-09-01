Niger Crisis: Tijjaniyah Urges Ecowas To Opt For Diplomatic Solution

An Islamic group, the Inter- national Organisation of Tijaniyyah Brotherhood, has called on ECOWAS to opt for a diplomatic solution to resolving the leadership crisis in Niger Republic.

The group gave the advice in an open letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. New Telegraph reports that Tinubu is also the Chairman of the ECOWAS regional bloc.

The Chairman of the Brotherhood, Prof. Abdullahi El-Okene and Secretary, Prof. Mustafa Gwadabe, signed the letter issued on Sunday in Abuja. ”The crisis should be handled with caution and maturity, so as not to inflict more hardship and economic dislocation on the people of Niger and those Nigerians around the border with Niger.

”Already, people are living in hard times and require sympathy rather than dragging them into a war,” the group said. According to the brotherhood, the military intervention in Niger politics is not a welcome development ”So, using military force to restore the ousted government will only lead to more chaos.

”The economic sanctions, imposed under the directive of ECOWAS, will inflict more suffering on the ordinary Nigeriens. ”These sufferings directly impact the inhabitants of border towns in Nigeria,’’ the Tijjaniyyah said.

The organisation noted that instead of enhancing democracy, military intervention would further undermine the future of democracy in the sub-region.

The group said it stands categorically against any military intervention in Niger Republic. It urged Nigerians to continue praying for peace and stability in Nigeria, Niger Republic and the sub-region.