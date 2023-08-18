Niger Crisis: Apply Diplomacy, Dialogue-diaspora Group Tells ECOWAS

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has been cautioned to apply diplomacy and dialogue, instead of military action in resolving the political crisis in Niger Republic. A group, the Diaspora Action for Democracy in Africa (DADA), gave the caution while addressing a world press conference on Thursday in Abuja.

The group also advised the judiciary to be cautious and uphold justice in the delivery of judgement in the pending Presidential Election Petition, saying any verdict that fails to satisfy the requirements of justice might trigger anger among the youths of the country.

Delivering a statement on behalf of the group, the Spokesperson of DADA, Mr Great Imo Jonathan, noted that the two major issues that had emerged as matters of utmost national importance not only to Nigerians, but to all Africans and friends of Africa are: the 2023 Nigeria Presidential Election and consequent Judicial process, and the ECOWAS threat to deploy military forces to overturn the military coup in Niger Republic.

Jonathan pointed out that the people of Niger Republic should be allowed through their national institutions the opportunity to revert quickly to a representative democratic government, without necessarily applying military action.

He argued that diplomacy and dialogue would result in peaceful resolutions of the crisis in the country, while military action would definitely result in wasting the blood of citizens of Niger and indeed other Africans, as the war would certainly spill over to neighbouring countries.