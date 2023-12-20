Niger CP Presents Over N111m Cheque To 71 Families Of Deceased Personnel 

The Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, CP Shawulu Ebenezer Danmamman, on Wednesday on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM presented cheques amounting to one hundred and eleven million, one hundred and twenty-eight thousand, eight hundred and thirty-four naira, seventy-four kobo (#111,128,834.74k) to seventy-one next of kins and families of Police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty within 2021/2022.

During his remarks at the Police Officers’ Mess, Minna, the CP noted that the occasion was to showcase the feelings and empathy of the IGP to the deceased colleagues and to bring forth these cheques for the families represented, under the IGP group life assurance and IGP welfare insurance schemes.

While disclosing that, “even in death, our families are remembered”, he said, “Although, the token might not be enough to equate the departed souls, but I urge you to accept it as a token from the IGP for the service your beloved brothers, husbands and fathers paid to the nation.”

He therefore advised the families not to abuse or squander the money but to try to use it for purposeful investments for their family to grow.

The Commissioner of Police further informed the beneficiaries that this is not the only entitlement available, but other welfare entitlements will come as at when due based on the processing speed.

He announced that the Niger State Police Command was issuing this amount, which is about the highest in recent times, while he prayed once again for the families that the labour of their loved ones shall not be in vain, as he presented the cheques to the beneficiaries one after the other.

Speaking on behalf of the families, Mr Moses Joshua and Dr Solomon Adama appreciated the Police, most especially the IGP, the Commissioner of Police and the Command as well as the Command’s officer in charge of Pension and Insurance SP Finbar Sarki for their efforts towards a speedy processing of the claims.

The Command’s clergymen, CSP Yakubu Tahir and CSP Ebede Tobechukwu offered special prayers for the families. Other senior officers that were present at the occasion include DCP Aminu Garba, DCP Shehu Umar Didango, ACP Tanko Ahmed, ACP Taiwo Kasumu, and CSP Williams Attah.