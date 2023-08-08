Niger Coup Worsens Nigeria’s Declining Petroleum Market

A military coup in the Niger Republic which overthrew the democratic government and consequently forced the shutting down of borders has stopped planned exports of fuel from Nigeria to across the continent as demand for it has decreased in Nigeria.

Since the removal of the subsidy in May, the daily petrol consumption in Nigeria has been reduced.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) said that Nigeria’s daily consumption figure now stands at 38.33 million litres, a reduction from 65 million litres per day during the subsidy era.

New Telegraph gathered on Tuesday that the shutting down of borders between Nigeria and Niger Republic has further reduced consumption of petrol in Nigeria as it has stopped smuggling of petroleum products from Nigeria to Niger Republic.

It has also prevented the growth of legal trade outlets between the Niger Republic and the seven Nigerian states – Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Zamfara, Jigawa, Yobe, and Borno – that share borders with Niger.

On July 26, mutinous soldiers led by the Presidential Guard announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum, closure of national borders, introduction of a curfew and suspension of the constitution, as well as a ban on political parties.

On July 28, they declared that General Abdourahmane Tchiani had become Head of State.

During the coup, Tchiani headed the Presidential Guard which physically seized President Bazoum and continue to hold him and his family at the Presidential palace residence.

At an emergency summit on July 30, ECOWAS leaders demanded that the coup leaders reinstate President Bazoum and restore constitutional order to the country.

The ECOWAS States gave the Niger Republic coup leaders one week to meet these demands.