Niger Coup: Why Nigeria Should Not Declare War – ADM Director

The Director of Africa Dialogue Mission (ADM), Mr Stephen Adewale has warned the Federal Government against declaring war on the military junta in Niger Republic for overthrowing democracy in the country.

Adewale in a paper titled ‘Military Coup D’état and Nigeria’s Search for Direction in Niger’ said Nigeria does not have the capacity to sustain war in Niger Republic considering the economic situation and internal security challenges being faced in Nigeria.

According to him, Nigeria has lost her position as the continent leader in Africa and the military prowess the country possessed when it helped restore peace in Liberia and other countries have been eroded.

Adewale, who is the Chairman of Social Democratic Party ( SDP) in Ondo State said Nigeria does not We command the kind of respect she once did in the comity of contiguous neighbouring countries, as evidenced by the fact that President Tinubu was picked as the head of ECOWAS and the West African countries made no efforts to shift their foreign policy directions in the immediate.

“The coup is a slap on Nigeria’s leadership of ECOWAS. This suggests that before Nigeria assumed control of ECOWAS, the coup plotters had already set the ball rolling.

“Nevertheless, despite the fact that we made it clear during our investiture that we would not accept subversion of civilian authority, the coup plotters continued with their plans rather than postponing them.

“This is a first indication to us that we are no longer as powerful as we once were and that we no longer command the same level of respect in the diplomatic community.”

On the reason Nigeria should not engage in military invasion to remove the coupist, Adewale said us also examine the security within “There are already too many crises in our internal lives, and more emerge every day.

“We no longer have the kind of military Obasanjo used to reinstall the de Menezes administration in Sao Tome and Principe in the early 2000s, nor the power we had in the 1990s. What we currently face is an internal security issue that has overburdened the military forces.”

He said “Where will the military forces come from, if not from Nigeria, which is already preoccupied with an internal crisis, if ECOWAS is contemplating an intervention in the Nigerien Republic? I also do not want us to overrate the strength of our armed forces because a lot of factors would determine how the military intervention in Niger Republic would be.

“God forbid the intervention in Nigerien Republic became protracted, where are the military might and the equipment to sustain such protracted warfare? And this cannot be totally ignored as the military governments in Mali and Burkina Faso are already making strong rhetoric.

“Even in the diplomatic circle, the gossip about the likely involvement of Wagner Group is already being mouthed.

“As someone who has done a sizable number of research on military history, I know we have the human power but we lack the financial and other necessary willpower. Unlike Egypt or South Africa military that have capacity to shift their industry to “wartime production”, our own military always have to place order and import every piece of equipment no matter how miniature.

“The recent procurement of 13 Super Tucano by former President Buhari is a case in point. Those jets cost Nigeria nearly $600 million. Now, aside from the money, the first batch of what we ordered in 2017 took four years to be delivered. So, assuming we were held down in a protracted warfare in Niger, are we going to be waiting for that long period of years?

“Also, do we have the funds to continuously place order for military gadgets simply because we want to restore civilian administration in a neighbouring country? We simply do not have what it takes to fight this battle.

“The legitimacy of President Tinubu is still up for debate, and the issue is still in court. Buhari also left the country in a very abysmal shape.

“We are more divided today than we were two years ago. Boko Haram and ISWAP are already tormenting us from the northern border. What would now happen if a military junta that views us as adversaries actively supports these terrorists?

“Most importantly, no coup succeeds without the support and approval of the people. So far, everything I have seen in Niger showed that the coup is very popular with the citizens. Of course, they are making mistakes of their lives by believing that the military would do better than the civilian.

“They would definitely live to regret it. However, since the citizens are happy, what makes Nigeria thinks that it has the sole responsibility to upturn what people are happy with? We must not make a diplomatic mistake that will burn our hands in the long run.

“Nigeria should restrict the punishment being meted out to the Nigerien Republic to the economic sphere rather than going down this path, which will backfire on us. Nigeria must make sure that the member nations follow the sanctions that ECOWAS has already established.

“In order to quickly hand back control to the civilians, we should keep up the dialogue with the junta while excluding the use of force from the discussion. Most crucially, if a Western power wants to overthrow the junta, France has more resources to do it.”