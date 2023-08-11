Niger Coup: We’ll Kill Bazoum If Military Intervenes – Junta

Following the outcome of the Head of Government of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) summit led by its Chairman, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Niger Republic coupists have threatened to kill the ousted President, Mohamed Bozoum if the African body attempts any military intervention.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the ECOWAS on Thursday after the meeting held in Aso Rock, Abuja ordered the Chief of Defence Staff committee to immediately activate its standby force.

President of ECOWAS, Omar Alieu Touray, gave the order while reading the resolution taken at the Extraordinary meeting on the Niger coup in Abuja.

At its meeting, the regional bloc said all efforts to dialogue with the Niger junta have been rejected by coup leaders after the seven-day ultimatum for the reinstatement of President Bazoum elapsed without compliance from the junta.

The ECOWAS leaders also condemned the continuous detention of President Mohamed Bazoum and his family members.

Reacting to the development, the Military junta issue the threat on Thursday night which was disclosed to a top United States diplomat by two Western officials in the country.

According to Daily Mail, a Western military official said representatives of the junta told the U.S. Under Secretary of State, Victoria Nuland, of the threat to kill Bazoum during her visit to the country this week.

The Associated Press reported that a U.S. official confirmed that account, also speaking on condition of anonymity, because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Bazoum was ousted on July 26.

However, on Tuesday, the military junta appointed Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, Niger’s foremost economist and official of the African Development Bank as the prime minister to head the government.