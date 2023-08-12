Niger Coup: War Is Not The Solution, Cleric Tells Tinubu

The Superintendent of Abeokuta Area of the Apostolic Church, Ogun State, Pastor Zarcheaus Olugbenga Odugbose, has cautioned President Bola Tinubu against waging war in the wake of the coup in Niger Republic.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), chaired by Tinubu had on Thursday in Abuja ordered its standby force to restore constitutional order in NIger Republic.

But the clergyman asked Tinubu and other leaders of the West African bloc to wage peace and not a war.

He spoke during the 9th annual convention of the Women Wing Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN), South West Zone, tagged “Abounding Grace.”

The convention which featured investiture of dignitaries, empowerment and award presentations took place at the Apostolic Church, Abeokuta Area Headquarters at Ijemo Agbadu, Abeokuta.

The Superintendent, represented by Pastor Wilberforce Odunaiya, admitted that the drum of war “is being beaten loudly across West Africa,” but he asked leaders to embrace peace.

“This is not a time of war. We must wage peace not war. Our leaders in government must make sure they use all their powers to wage peace and not war both within Nigeria and our neighbouring nation.

“There is no doubt our Nation is bleeding and passing through difficult moments – On a daily basis, the number of widows, fatherless children and orphans is increasing. What are we going to say about the headlong fall of the Naira, which corresponds to the increasing rate of inflation?

“The Rich are crying, and so also the poor – But the good news is that our problem is not above God’s power and intervention. Hence, the need to call upon God in a time like this.

“As women of faith, strongly rooted in Christ Jesus-we have been given a ministry to overturn the situation by standing in the gap. Some may choose to complain, some may choose to murmur, some may choose to collapse, but on this mount, in this convention, we have chosen to call unto the name of our God,” Odugbose said.

In her remarks, the wife of the state governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun lamented that the recent increase in the price of petrol and the free fall of naira have put Nigerians on the edge.

She said, Nigerians are going through the most difficult time and this according to her is very scary.

“We are going through a period now in our country that is very very trying. It is very very scary. As one of the pastors has said, even to the wealthy, they are afraid of how much more to the people that don’t have.

“We all know how much we were buying petrol three or four months ago, we all know how much petrol is today and we also know that it is not even steady yet, it may still be going up and we know the cost of fuel once it goes up, it affects every aspect of our life, the cost of food goes up, the cost of everything goes up.

“Not only petrol, look at our naira, free falling every day, free falling at a rapid rate every day, these are really tough times, but let us hold on, hold on to our faith, hold on to God.

“He is the only one that can make the impossible possible, He is the one that in the face of adversity when things are tough, things will not be tough for us if we trust in Him”, Abiodun said.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Southwest zonal chairperson of WOWICAN, Odunola Raji-Adebesin charged Christian women to take their rightful position in the leadership space of the country.

Raji-Adebesin also urged women all over the country to continue to seek God’s face in prayer for the success of Nigeria.

She said, “It is high time we take up our position and rulership of our great nation.

“We must unleash our talent positively for the benefit of the body of Christ and the entire nation. Remember, Christian women especially WOWICAN members at all levels are greatly endowed with intellectual greatness and Godly ambition. We should all rise up and possess our possessions.”