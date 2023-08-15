Niger Coup: US Worried Over Planned Treason Trial Of Bazoum

The United States has expressed concerns over plans by the military regime in the Republic of Niger to put ousted leader, President Mohamed Bazoum on trial for treason rather than releasing him and members of his family from detention.

Principal Deputy Spokesperson, US Department of State, Vedant Patel who disclosed this to journalists on the African Regional Media Hub, said the US government was “incredibly dismayed” by the reports that President Bazoum’s unjust detention had gone an even step further, with the threat by the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) to prosecute him.

According to Patel, the move by the junta ran contrary to the positive impression they created a day earlier on their preparedness to dialogue with the leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

“This action is completely unwarranted and unjustified, and candidly, it will not contribute to a peaceful resolution of this crisis. It is a further affront, in our opinion, to democracy and justice, and the respect for the rule of law. And a threat like this underscores the urgency of respecting the constitutional order in Niger,” he said.

Patel recalled that the Acting Deputy Secretary of State, Victoria Nuland had last week visited Niamey, and delivered a clear message to the military junta in Niger Republic.

“The message that the United States sent was quite clear. We expect to see President Bazoum and his family unharmed, we expect to see them released, and we expect to see an immediate respect for the constitutional order in Niger,” he said.

On the decision made by ECOWAS last week to set up a standby force for a possible military intervention, Patel said that ECOWAS had shown immense leadership throughout this crisis, and expressed appreciation of the United States for their work and leadership as well as the work and leadership of the African Union in the crisis.

He, however, noted that ECOWAS had been very clear on the position that military intervention should be a last resort, something, the US agrees with too.

“We continue to be focused on finding a diplomatic solution and are in close contact with ECOWAS and their leadership on this.

At the end of the day, we are all in alignment that we want a peaceful resolution to this crisis and the preservation of constitutional order in Niger,” he said.

Patel said that in order to find a diplomatic solution to this, the US has remained in close contact with ECOWAS and other partners and allies, as well as regional partners and allies on this matter as well.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken has commended President Bola Tinubu’s leadership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Second Extraordinary Summit on the situation in the Republic of Niger.

In a phone chat with the Nigerian leader, Blinken noted the importance of maintaining pressure on the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) to restore constitutional order and to see President Mohamed Bazoum and his family released from custody.