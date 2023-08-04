Niger Coup: Tinubu Writes Senate On Planned ECOWAS Sanctions Against Military Junta

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, wrote the Senate, intimating the lawmakers of the planned sanctions by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) against the military officers, who recently seized power in Niger Republic.

The letter was read on the floor of the apex legislative Chamber during plenary by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The aggrieved military junta had on July 26, toppled the democratically elected President, Mohamed Bazoum, and took over the leadership of the country. The soldiers were his guards.

President Tinubu who is also the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, met with some other ECOWAS leaders on Sunday, July 30th, to discuss appropriate ways to restore democracy in Niger.

The leaders of the West African regional bloc met to discuss sanctions to be imposed on the military officers who toppled Bazoum, to compel them to return power to the ousted President.

The President’s letter read, “Political situation in Niger. Following the unfortunate political situation in Niger Republic culminating in the overthrow of its President, ECOWAS under my leadership condemned the coup in its entirety and resolved to seek the return of the democratically elected Government in a bid to restore peace, ECOWAS convened a meeting and came out with a communique.

“Closure and monitoring of all land borders with the Niger Republic and reactivating of the border drilling exercise.

“Cutting off Electricity supply to the Niger Republic, mobilising international support for the implementation of the provisions of the ECOWAS communique.

“Mobilizing international support for the implementation of the provisions of the ECOWAS communique.

“Preventing the operation of commercial and special flights into and from Niger Republic;

“Blockade of goods in transit to Niger especially from Lagos and eastern seaports.

“Embarking on sensitization of Nigerians and Nigerians on the imperative of these actions, particularly via social media.

“Military build-up and deployment of personnel for military intervention to enforce compliance of the military junta in Niger should they remain recalcitrant.”