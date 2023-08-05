Niger Coup: Tinubu Seeking State Of Emergency, Suspension Of Presidential Tribunal – Frank

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Saturday, raised the alarm over an alleged plot by President Bola Tinubu to go to war with the Republic of Niger to enable him to declare a state of emergency in Nigeria and suspend the ongoing Presidential Election Petition tribunal.

Frank who gave the warning in Abuja, accused the President of capitalising on his position as ECOWAS Chairman to legitimize his controversial mandate in Nigeria.

He insisted that Tinubu’s warmongering over Niger is selfishly motivated as he seeks to gain political capital by legitimising his administration and securing the recognition of international bodies that hitherto have not recognized him as the duly elected President of Nigeria.

He warned the President not to lead Nigeria into war with Niger as the consequence of such an action would result in long-term economic, political and social devastation of the country.

“It is clear to discerning minds that Tinubu wants to find an alibi to declare war in Niger and under that declare a state of emergency in Nigeria which will invariably lead to suspension of the ongoing sitting of the Presidential Election Tribunal.

“He is not out to restore democracy in the Niger Republic. He is out to legitimize and gain recognition for his government from Western allies. Let Nigeriens solve their problems, Nigeria has enough challenges of its own,” he declared.

Frank also accused ECOWAS Heads of State and Governments of not working to deepen democracy in the subregion by ensuring good governance in their respective countries.

According to him, ECOWAS leaders often remain silent when Presidents illegally steal the people’s mandate through electoral fraud and manipulate constitutional provisions to elongate their tenure in office.

“It is a shame that ECOWAS’ Presidents always jerk back to life when a fellow president has been dethroned like the present scenario in Niger Republic.

“I condemn the coup in Niger and I will support all altruistic efforts to restore democratic governance in that country. But I reject moves by Tinubu to use the Niger coup as a ruse to overturn the ongoing court process meant to determine the actual winner of the February 25th, 2023 Presidential election.

“I call on well-meaning Nigerians to dissuade Tinubu from leading the country into an unnecessary war which among others will inflict heavy casualty on our armed forces and breed more widows in addition to what Boko Haram, bandits and other criminal elements have done already,” he said.

He insisted that former President Muhammadu Buhari, a retired army general, never went to war when there was a coup in Guinea, Burkina Faso and Mail during his tenure “because he knew the implications.