Niger Coup: Tinubu Hosts US Envoy, Mary Phee In Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday hosted the United States (US) Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Mary Phee at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Phee’s visit to the Aso Rock is to discuss with Tinubu, the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on US planned assistance to the West African bloc and other regional leaders in order to restore the democratically elected President of Niger Republic.

Speaking with Tinubu at the State House, Phee emphasised the support of the United States for the stance taken by ECOWAS in safeguarding democracy and constitutional order in West Africa and outlined the shared goals of maintaining the nation of Niger’s fought-for democracy.

READ ALSO:

The US administration also demanded President Mohamed Bazoum’s prompt release and recuperation, as well as that of his family and other members of his unjustly incarcerated government.