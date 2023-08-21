Niger Coup: Thousands Rally Support For Coup Leaders As ECOWAS Deadline Approaches

Large numbers of people in Niamey, Niger Republic capital came out en masse to rally support for the military coup, whose leader has warned against outside intervention while proposing a three-year transition of power.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the Military Junta who have taken over the leadership of the country warned that an attack on Niger would not be a “walk in the park”.

The protesters, according to AFP, yelled anti-French and anti-ECOWAS chants.

It would be recalled that the ECOWAS is preparing a possible military intervention to restore the elected president, Mohamed Bazoum when the ongoing talks with the coup leaders fail.

Although the Sahel state’s new military leaders have officially banned protests, in practice those in support of the coup are allowed to go ahead

The Economic Community of West African States imposed financial and trade restrictions four days after the July 26 coup, and the protesters brandished signs that read, “Stop the military intervention” and “No to sanctions.”

According to AFP journalists, artists who supported the new military rule performed at the pro-coup event on Sunday.

General Abdourahamane Tiani, the leader of the military junta in the Niger Republic, announced on Saturday that he would cede his position within three years and that any foreign involvement would not be a stroll in the park.

He stated in a televised address broadcast by Tele Sahel, “Our ambition is not to confiscate power. The transition period will not exceed three years; meanwhile, political parties are urged to submit their vision for the transition within 30 days.

“There’s availability for any dialogue, provided that it takes into account the aspirations of the people of Niger. However, any intervention will open a Pandora’s Box and will not be a walk in the park.”

His warning followed the arrival of An ECOWAS delegation in the country for a final diplomatic push before deciding on military intervention against the junta.