Niger Coup: SMBLF Counsels Tinubu Against Using Military Force On Junta

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has charged President Bola Tinubu to resist the temptation to adopt military force in restoring democracy in the Republic of Niger.

The forum which comprises four of Nigeria’s six main socio-cultural groups, namely Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Pan Niger Delta Forum, and the Middle Belt Forum, condemned the military coup which occurred in the Republic of Niger on July 26, 2023, overthrowing President Mohamed Bazoum and the democratically elected government in that country.

The SMBLF said that as important as the restoration of democracy in Niger may be to Nigeria, the ECOWAS, and the global community, President Tinubu must realize that his primary responsibility is to the peace and security of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to the group, all actions of the Federal Government should therefore focus on how Nigeria can play its roles and obligations without getting stuck in the crisis in Niger.

The forum acknowledged that since

military governments have also taken power in neighboring countries of Mali and Burkina Faso, the addition of Niger to the list was very uncomfortable and definitely cannot be allowed to stand.

The leaders of the forum commended President Tinubu for sending a peace delegation led by the former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, and the Sultan of Sokoto to the new government in the Niger Republic.

“This process should be accelerated, using other sources both within Nigeria and our neighboring countries that can be of benefit to the cause. The information available to us shows that there are other personalities in Nigeria and international figures who can also be used to intervene in the matter.

“We discourage the temptation to adopt military means to force the illegal government out of power. From our judgment, such a move will be resisted sternly by forces both within Niger and Nigeria.

“It is important to note that several of our Nigerian communities in the extreme north do not see Niger as mere neighbors but enjoy a lot of traditional and cultural ties. In those border areas, there is no difference between a Nigerian and a Nigerian.

“There are tenable concerns that if war comes, normal lives will be disrupted in the border communities, insecurity will increase, and there will be an influx of refugees.

“From our previous experience of wars, in Chad, such refugees do not stop at the border areas but penetrated the farthermost points in Nigeria and became a source of concern to all of us,” he said.

The forum said that since the people of Niger seem to perceive the military government as liberators, ECOWAS intervention, even if supported could be highly resisted all across the country.

“We have also read very disturbing reports that the equally unconstitutionally existing governments in their neighboring countries, Mali and Burkina Faso, and those in other places, within the area, may combine to resist the ECOWAS efforts in their self-interest.

“It is known by all that Niger unlike most other countries has a lot of foreign interests. We have seen the American military bases, the French military bases, and the Italian military bases and reports of Russian and Chinese presence in their various forms are being brought up by the media.

“If care is not taken, therefore, that situation may become the center for another seeming global war similar to what is happening in Ukraine.

“That is why as leaders of the various socio-cultural ethnic groups in Nigeria, we strongly advise the President and Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads to State to explore all avenues for a peaceful resolution.

“This matter is delicate and could affect our country’s unity and, security, and put a heavy financial burden on us, at a time when our national challenges are more than can be imagined,” the SMBLF said.