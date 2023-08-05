Niger Coup: Senate Rejects Use Of Military Action

The Senate on Saturday, rejected the option of military intervention in the Niger Republic, following the recent coup d’etat that sacked the democratically elected President of that country, Mohamed Bazoum.

The Senate took this decision while considering the request of President Bola Tinubu on Friday, asking the apex legislative Chamber to support the implementation of the resolutions of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), on the crisis in Niger Republic.

The Senate, however, clarified that President Bola Tinubu by virtue of his correspondence to it, did not ask for the approval of the Chamber to go to war in Niger, saying that the allegation was erroneously suggested in some quarters.

The Senate noted that rather the President and Commander in chief had expressed and I quote, He wished to respectively solicit the support of the National assembly in the successful implementation of the ECOWSS resolutions as outlined in the said communication

Instead of military action, the Senate suggested that the Niger political impasse should be addressed politically.

The communique issued by the ECOWAS leaders Chaired by President Tinubu, who is the Chairman of the body, stated that military action would be carried against any country that forcefully toppled a democratically elected government.

However, considering the Executive communication during a closed-door session that lasted for more than two hours, the Senate rejected military action and insisted on engaging with the President on resolving the issue through other means apart from military intervention.

Speaking after the closed-door session, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, disclosed that the Senate at the close session, considered Tinubu’s request and resolved to go for a political solution rather than military action, considering the relationship between Nigeria and Niger.

He said: “At our Executive session, the Senate condemned in totality the coup that took place in the Niger Republic.

“The Senate commends President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and other Heads of State and Governments of the ECOWAS for their prompt response and the position taken on the unfortunate development in Niger Republic.

“The Senate recognises the fact that President Tinubu by virtue of his correspondence has not asked for the approval of this Senate to go to war as being erroneously suggested in some quarters.

“Rather the President and Commander in Chief had expressed and I quote, “I wished to respectively solicit the support of the National Assembly in the successful implementation of the ECOWSS resolutions as outlined in the said communication.

“The leadership of the Senate is mandated to urge the President and Commander-in-chief on behalf of the Senate on how best to resolve the issues.

“The Senate calls on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as Chairman of ECOWAS, to further encourage other leaders of ECOWAS to strengthen the political and diplomatic options and other means with which to resolve the political impasse in Niger Republic.”

Meanwhile, the Northern Senators Forum had earlier on Friday, condemned the Niger coup while rejecting military action against the Junta, and calling on ECOWAS to use diplomatic channels to address the situation.

The lawmakers from northern Nigeria also frown at economic and other sanctions so far imposed on Niger, warning that if the issue was not well managed, it would affect some of the States like Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Zamfara, Jigawa, Yobe and Borno negatively.