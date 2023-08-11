Niger Coup: Patriotic Elders Urge ECOWAS To Sustain Tinubu’s Dialogue Option

The Patriotic Elders Forum of Nigeria For Peace and Unity has rose from an emergency meeting in Kano State on Friday, calling on the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS (ECOWAS), not to quickly engage in war with the Niger Republic coup leaders.

The Elders said rather than hastening the War options, ECOWAS, should sustain President Ahmad Bola Tinubu peace option and pursue it to the latter, this will leave the window for more dialogue and possibly achieve desired results.

Speaking after the meeting, the President of the Patriotic Elders, Dr Bature AbdulAziz, reminded ECOWAS Leaders that the fact the Niger Republic military junta, had agreed to meet with the former Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi Ii, shows that the window for dialogue is not closed.

“We are extremely happy that President Tinubu’s position is on peace and dialogue, we commend the President for this, however, this should be accepted by all the rest of the Community members”.

Dr Bature AbdulAziz hints that the keaders did not support war in Niger Republic, because the options of dialogue are not fully exhausted, and more moves have to be done to ensure that the junta sees reasons for accepting the needed demands.

“One should know that immediately War breaks out in Niger, Nigeria would be the main target because, for a long time, the West and many of our hiding enemies are looking for ways to plunge us into trouble, this should not be allowed”.

The Elders President added that by the time there is war in the Niger Republic, all its neighboring countries would become vulnerable to Terrorist infiltration and already the likes of Nigeria are struggling to have peace already fully engaged in fighting homeland terrorists.

However, the Patriotic Elders warned the Niger Republic Military Junta against killing the ousted President Muhammed Bazoum, saying doing so will create more serious problems for them.