Niger Coup: No Nigerian Soldier Deserves To Die In Another Country Because Of War – Kalu

A former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu has joined thousands of eminent Nigerians against the move by the Heads of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) to use force to restore the democratically elected president of the Niger Republic who was ousted by the military coup d’etat on July 27.

Kalu, Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District who made the call on Thursday via his verified Facebook page said no Nigerian soldier deserves to die in another country because of war.

The statement reads, “The Niger Republic is in our backyard and Nigeria should not join ECOWAS’ plan of military invasion. If the US, France, and the UK want war in Niger, they can send their own people.

“Nigeria can support with finance but not with our soldiers. No Nigerian soldier deserves to die in another country because of war.

“Fighting a war in the Niger Republic is not necessary as no one is sure of the sponsors and how it would end.

“Nigeria, the US, and France can intervene in Niger by giving them between one year and six months to hand over to a new government.

“If ECOWAS would cost Nigeria the peace it needs, there is nothing wrong with pulling out of ECOWAS. Nigeria is a sovereign nation and the concerns of its people matter most.