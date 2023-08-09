Niger Coup: Military Junta Calls Off Talks With ECOWAS, AU, UN

A tripartite peace mission from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the African Union (AU), and the United Nations (UN) was rejected by the military junta following the July 26 coup in the Niger Republic.

The development was confirmed in a statement issued on Tuesday by the ECOWAS after the most recent diplomatic effort by African nations to restore constitutional order in the country.

The diplomatic efforts, according to ECOWAS, were abandoned when a late-night contact from the military leadership in Niger indicated that they would not be available to host the group.

“As per the decision of the ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit held on 30 July 2023, the Community will continue to deploy all measures in order to restore constitutional order in Niger,” the statement reads.

The coup leader Abdourahamane Tiani and ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, who has been held hostage since the coup, were both refused permission to meet with Victoria Nuland, the acting deputy secretary of state for the United States.

She instead had a two-hour conversation with other army officers.

“These conversations were extremely frank and at times quite difficult, because, again, we’re pushing for a negotiated solution,” Nuland said.

“They are quite firm in their view of how they want to proceed, and it does not comport with the Constitution of Niger.”

The ECOWAS deadline for the Niger junta to reinstall Bazoum had passed on Sunday.

The bloc is anticipated to get together on Thursday to formulate a strategy for moving forward.