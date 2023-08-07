Niger Coup: Military Junta Adamant As Deadline Ends

As the deadline set by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to the coupists of the Niger Republic to quit and allow the democratically elected President, Mohamed Bazoum to return to office or risk military intervention are yet to make any move to restore peace in the country.

On Sunday, August 6, 2023, the one-week ultimatum given to the military junta expired with the putschists remaining obstinate even as they have gone ahead to rally unprecedented support from the civil population who joined them in keeping vigil on the streets of Niamey and other major cities like Maradi on Saturday through Sunday.

Aljazeera news reported last night that an estimated 30,000 people gathered in the capital Niamey at a stadium, some draped in Russian flags, as the threat of regional military intervention looms.

It said a delegation of members of the now-ruling National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) arrived at the scene Sunday to cheers from supporters.

The coup leaders have not issued any statement on the deadline yet.

Daily Trust correspondents who are now at the Nigerian borders with Niger in Sokoto, Katsina, Jigawa, and Borno states, said though there was no fight, millions of people are in dire straits due to fear of the unknown occasioned by high cost or shortage of basic necessities of life like food and drugs.

The residents, Nigerians and Nigeriens alike, said they detest war and called on ECOWAS to have a rethink in line with a clarion call by prominent groups and individuals.

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) was the latest to call on President Bola Tinubu-led regional bloc to trade with caution.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman (rtd), the group urged ECOWAS to consider the immediate and long-term implications of its actions on the people of the Niger Republic and the wider West African sub-region.

Also, the Jama’atu Nasril Islam, through its Secretary General, Professor Khalid Aliyu commended the efforts undertaken by the Nigerian government, particularly initiating a dialogue process, aimed at resolving the crisis in Niger Republic.

“While this attempt may not have yielded the desired results, it demonstrates Nigeria’s commitment to peaceful resolutions.” JNI also cautioned taking military action against the junta in Niger because of the apparent broader negative implication on Nigeria.

ECOWAS has not yet announced what its next move will be after the expiration of the deadline given to the coupists.

The military regime in Niger, which declared their Commander General, Abdourahamane Tchiani the new head of state, has vowed not to bow to outside pressure.

Daily Trust reports that in the early hours of Wednesday, July 26, members of the Presidential Guard detained President Mohamed Bazoum inside his palace in the capital Niamey and later announced seizing power.

But on Sunday, July 30th, ECOWAS issued a seven-day ultimatum to the military junta to reinstate Bazoum or face a range of stiff sanctions, including military intervention.

On Friday, August 4, military chiefs of some West African countries said they had agreed on a plan for possible military intervention in the event the push for a diplomatic solution failed.

The chiefs of defense staff from Togo, Sierra Leone, Senegal, Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Guinea Bissau, Gambia, Cote d’Ivoire, Cabo Verde, and the Republic of Benin stated this at the end of their three-day high-powered delegation meeting held in Abuja.

President Tinubu last night met with governors of states that share a boundary with the Niger Republic, including Ahmed Aliyu (Sokoto), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Mai Malam Buni (Yobe), Idris Nasir (Kebbi) and Dikko Radda (Katsina).