Niger Coup: Military Engagement Not An Option – Atiku

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has warned against the use of force against the military juntas in the Niger Republic.

Atiku in a statement, commended leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for the steps so far taken to restore normalcy in the country.

He, however, warned that military hostilities may “exacerbate the status quo,” adding, “The crisis in the Republic of Niger requires diplomatic engagements, and that must mean that the channels for dialogue should be well sustained.”

The former vice president noted that military intervention in Niger has created tension across the West Africa sub-region, adding that the development has caused international attention to the country.

Atiku called on Nigeria to take up leadership in ensuring that the crisis is not just curtailed but also ensured the restoration of democratic governance in that country.

He described the putsch as worrisome “because the number of states that have witnessed military intervention in the last three years in the subregion is increasing.”

The former vice president stated “While the world expects Nigeria to take a leading role in this process of peaceful conflict resolution, it must be clear to the military insurrectionists in the Republic of Niger that the world cannot afford to wait for too long before this crisis is resolved reasonably.

“This is undoubtedly a challenging time for the West African region. However, any actions taken towards the prompt resolution of the crisis in the Republic of Niger must prioritise democracy as the ultimate victor.”