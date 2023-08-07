Niger Coup: Italy Calls For Extension Of ECOWAS Deadline

Italy has called on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to extend the deadline for the reinstatement of Niger’s ousted President, Mohammed Bazoum.

The Italian Government made the call on Monday by its Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani while speaking in an interview.

He said, “The only way is the diplomatic one. I hope that the ultimatum of the Economic Community of West African States, which expired last night at midnight, will be extended today.”

READ ALSO:

Niger reportedly temporarily closed its airspace on Sunday due to worries about possible military intervention from the West African regional body.

President Bazoum who is still being held captive, was supposed to be restored by the date set by the coup leaders, but they failed to do so.

Prior to this, a sizable crowd of junta supporters assembled in the nation’s capital, Niamey, at a stadium to demonstrate their support for the decision to defy calls to step down by Sunday following the takeover of power on July 26.