Niger Coup: I’m Holding Back ECOWAS’ Militaries Invasion, Others – Tinubu

The Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS) Chairman, President Bola Tinubu has urged a delegation of Islamic scholars (Ulamas), who were involved in discussions to help facilitate the restoration of constitutional democracy in the Niger Republic, to make progress in their ongoing negotiations with the military junta.

The Ulamas, who were welcomed into the meeting by Sheikh Bala Lau, provided President Tinubu with a thorough briefing on Thursday, August 24, at the State House in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that the briefing came after the Ulamas’ most recent two trips to the Niger Republic.

President Tinubu had been told by the Islamic leaders that the military junta was willing to have a more in-depth conversation with ECOWAS as more steps were being taken to avert armed confrontation and military council officials in Niger were giving a more thorough recognition of ECOWAS’s viewpoint.

President Tinubu stressed that he is at the forefront of a peaceful resolution to the crisis, even in the face of more hawkish people calling for swifter intervention, in response to the delegation of Ulamas, against the backdrop of ethnic rumours spread by domestic political figures inside and outside of the country.

He said, “I am managing a very serious situation. If you take ECOWAS aside, other people will react, those who are outside of our control. I am the one holding those sides back. I am the one holding back ECOWAS,” he disclosed.

Addressing the urgency of the situation, the president added: ”Even as of this morning, I have been inundated with phone calls on the readiness of countries with their military force and contributions. However, I told them to wait. I am meeting with the Ulamas and I will get back to you.”

President Tinubu informed the Islamic delegation that the military junta needed to answer for endangering the safety of the Niger Republic’s whole populace.

”They cannot use the gun given to them to protect the sovereignty of the country and turn it against the people of the country,” he said. President Tinubu pledged that ECOWAS will remain steadfast in its commitment to diplomatically engage with all stakeholders and seek a peaceful resolution to the impasse in Niger Republic. “I will draw a line in the sand and ask you to make arrangements to go back to Niger Republic,” he stated. On the request by the Islamic scholars for the Federal Government to monitor the distribution of palliatives to States, the President promised that more palliatives are coming for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises nationwide. He also appealed to State governments to ensure transparency and accountability in the distribution and management of these palliatives. “The people reside in the States. Even if I set up a panel, I will have to go through the governors and the local governments. We will continue to talk to the governors. Nigerians must hold them accountable,” he continued. “It’s unheard of that in a constitutional democracy, a president will sit here and give orders to States. I can only appeal to them to implement. The people reside in the states, and if the Governor is not doing well, the people must vote them out,” he concluded.