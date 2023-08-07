Niger Coup: Fani-Kayode Rejects Military Invasion

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has criticised the Federal Government proposed military invasion of the Niger Republic in order to reinstall overthrown President Mohamed Bazoum.

According to Fani-Kayode, if Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali were to attack Nigeria, there would be a lethal retaliation, adding that if war breaks out, the Nigerian military is ready and prepared to defend the country.

In a follow-up tweet on Monday, he said it would be stupid and irresponsible for Nigeria to attempt to clean up France’s mess in the Niger Republic.

The former minister also said that deploying the military to go to war and allow Nigerian blood to be spilled just to help France to continue to subject Nigeriens to slavery would be unjust, wicked, and counter-productive.

He wrote: “I am on record as saying that if Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali or ANY OTHER country attacks Nigeria, violates our territorial integrity or attempts to take one inch of our nation we must & will fight them to the last man.

“I have also said that Nigeria’s defence budget is FAR higher than all the other 14 countries in West Africa PUT TOGETHER & that there is no nation in our sub-region that can defeat us in a military conflict despite our many challenges. I stand by these words.

“I am, however, constrained to add the following as a word of caution to those who seek to “cry havoc & unleash the dogs of war” & as a piece of unsolicited advice to the advocates of military invasion. It would be imprudent & unwise for Nigeria to attempt to clean up France’s mess in the Niger Republic.

NIGER: A WORD OF CAUTION TO THE DOGS OF WAR!

— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) August 7, 2023