Niger Coup: ECOWAS Parliament Splits Over Proposed Military Invasion

Following the military intervention move by the head of government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the parliament of the West African bloc has split over what should be done to the coupists in the Niger Republic.

Saturday Telegraph reports that while some ECOWAS parliamentarians were in support of military action against the military junta, others were against it.

The virtual emergency meeting on Saturday to discuss the political crisis in the Niger Republic included 22 legislators.

While some members of the parliament advocated for negotiation and diplomacy, others urged taking concrete steps to halt the spread of military rule in the area.

