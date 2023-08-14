Niger Coup: ECOWAS, Miltary Junta Begin Talks

Following the decision of the head of Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the military junta of the Niger Republic has bowed to pressure as it set to begin talks with the West African bloc this week in order to resolve the political crisis in the country.

According to sources privy to the development, a date would be fixed for the dialogue and resolution to the July 26 coup d’etat.

New Telegraph reports that the coupists decision to hold a dialogue meeting with ECOWAS followed a meeting with a group of Nigerian Islamic clerics in Niamey on Saturday after weeks of resisting diplomatic overtures from the United Nations (UN), African Union (AU) and the ECOWAS.

Nigeria’s Islamic scholars led by Sheik Bala Lau met with the coup leader, General Abdourahmane Tchiani, for several hours and deliberated on all the issues including the demand by ECOWAS leaders that former President Mohamed Bazoum be reinstated.

The newly appointed Prime Minister, Ali Zeine, confirmed that the junta was ready for a dialogue, expressing hope that the talks with ECOWAS would take place in the next few days.

One of the sources said ECOWAS welcomed the readiness of the Niger’s military rulers for dialogue.

A source said President Tinubu “is keen to see progress being made.”

“ECOWAS leaders, in the communiqué after their last meeting, said they are committed to ensuring peaceful end to this problem. So, it is not about the Nigerian Presidency. So, dialogue is welcome. Dialogue was part of the resolutions reached in the last meeting, even when they said standby force should be activated, still they maintained that they were still committed to peaceful resolution of the issue,” the source said.

“I’m not sure when the ulamas are briefing the president, maybe tomorrow (today) because they came back either this morning or last night…But I know if they are not holding a meeting today (yesterday), then definitely they will be seeing him (the president) tomorrow (today)”, the official said.

Another source said the window of dialogue, which ECOWAS leaders had approved, would be activated as soon as the clerics briefed Tinubu and the process would commence immediately.

Since President Mohamed Bazoum was overthrown on July 26, General Tchiani’s regime had shunned several peace overtures.

But during a meeting with the ulamas from Nigeria, Tichani was quoted to have said that doors were open to explore diplomacy and peace in resolving the matter.

In a statement yesterday on behalf of the intervention team, Sheik Lau said his delegation and the military rulers deliberated on several issues, including ECOWAS demand for the reinstatement of Bazoum.

Asked if the discussion for dialogue took place, Lau quoted Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine, the Prime Minister of Niger, appointed by the junta, as saying, “Yes, for sure.

That was exactly what the leader of our country told them, he did not say he was not open to dialogue.”

Zeine was said to have expressed optimism that talks with ECOWAS would take place in the next few days.

‘’We’ve agreed and the leader of our country has given the green light for dialogue. They’ll now go back and inform the Nigerian president what they have heard from us…. we hope in the coming days, they (ECOWAS) will come here to meet us to discuss how the sanctions imposed against us will be lifted,” he said.