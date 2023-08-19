Niger Coup: ECOWAS May Cease To Exit If Military Invasion Fail – Experts Warn

If the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is unable to restore democratic governance in the Republic of Niger, stakeholders and academics have warned that the organisation may no longer exist.

As they did so, they built up support for ECOWAS’ decision to consider using force to topple the military junta that has taken control of Niger.

At a symposium held by the Lagos State University Department of History and International Relations on Friday, the Speakers took turns to present their arguments.

Dr Adewunmi Falode, the symposium’s organiser and department head, stated that the goal of the gathering was to update the public on advances in Niger.

“The symposium’s main goal is to inform the public about the situation’s real facts. We are academics who lack emotion. We base our work on facts, not feelings.

“Our research is unbiased. It will provide direction for what is occurring in that region of the world, he said.

Speaking on the subject of “Coup D’etat in the Niger Republic: National, Regional and Global Ramifications,” the researchers said it was time for the ECOWAS to put an end to what might turn into a regional trend of military rule.

Dr Olawale Lawal, a lecturer in the division, asserted that the military option is preferable and that the ECOWAS standby force is capable of handling the situation.

The first well-known illustration of how ECOWAS intended to utilise its newly established unified force, he said, is the situation in Niger.

We all have international organisations, and when creating them, diplomatic means and military choices are both available, as Lawal pointed out. They are all involved in diplomatic exchanges. When they are having trouble, they talk. Conventions, protocols, and declarations were created for this reason.

However, once you violate some of these conventions, your intentions will be communicated, and if necessary, the military option will be used as a result of your violation of some of the norms.

“In December 2022, West Africa came out with a standing military command to tackle fundamental jihadism and coup d’etat. All other coups preceded the December date while the Niger coup is happening after then, so Niger is the first classical example of the demonstration of the might of what ECOWAS wanted to use the Army for.

” At the end of the day, the military of Niger and the countries supporting all put together cannot defeat the ECOWAS.”

Dr Habeeb Sanni, a different lecturer, asserted that ECOWAS must use the military option or it will disband.

He added that the Niger coup is incompatible with democratic ideals and that the military has no place in politics.

Nobody knows which country would be the next to act if ECOWAS did not take action, according to Dr Henry Ogunjewo of the Department of History and Strategic Studies at the University of Lagos.