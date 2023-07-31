Niger Coup: ECOWAS leaders impose sanctions, threaten military action

Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have threatened military action against the Republic of Niger’s military leaders if they fail to release President Mohamed Bazoum and restore him as the legitimate Head of State within seven days.

This was contained in a communiqué at the end of the Extraordinary Summit on SocioPolitical Situation in the Republic of Niger read by the ECOWAS Commission President Omar Touray at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday. The leaders, who placed financial sanctions on the coup leaders and the country, freezing “all commercial and financial transactions”, also rejected any form of purported resignation by Bazoum and declared him as the only recognised and elected President by ECOWAS, the African Union and the international community. ‘‘In this regard, only official acts of President Bazoum or his duly-mandated officials will be recognized by ECOWAS,’’ they said.

The leaders condemned the attempted overthrow of constitutional order in Niger, and the illegal detention of Bazoum, as well as members of his family and government. They demanded the full restoration of constitutional order in the country and considered Bazoum’s as a hostage situation. Should the junta fail to meet the ECOWAS’ demands within the next seven days, the leaders said they would take all measures necessary to restore constitutional order in Niger. “Such measures may include the use of force for this effect, the Chiefs of Defence Staff of ECOWAS are to meet immediately,” they said.

They also condemned the pronouncement of support by foreign governments and foreign private military contractors, while expressing appreciation to various governments and partners for their stance and solidarity. The Summit hosted by President Bola Tinubu in his capacity as the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government Chairman, also agreed to appoint and dispatch a Special Representative to deliver the demands of the authority.

The Summit announced immediate sanctions on Niger, including the closure of land and air borders between ECOWAS countries and Niger, establishing a no-fly zone on all commercial flights to and from Niger, and suspending all commercial and financial transactions between ECOWAS Member States and the Sahel country.

Additionally, travel bans and asset freezes were imposed on the military officials involved in the coup as well as their family members and civilians who accept to participate in any institution or government established by these military officials. Before the Summit, Tinubu held bilateral meetings with Presidents Umaro Sissoco Embalo (Guinea Bissau), Mahmat Iddris Deby Itno (Chad) Michael Health, and the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of African Affairs. Presidents Patrice Talon (Benin), Alassane Ouattara (Cote d’Ivoire), Adama Barrow (The Gambia), Nana Akufo-Addo (Ghana), Macky Sall (Senegal), Faure Gnassingbé (Togo) attended the meeting while the Presidents of Cape Verde, Liberia, Niger and Sierra Leone were represented.