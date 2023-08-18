Niger Coup: ECOWAS Defence Chiefs In Talks Over Possible Invasion

Discussing is currently taking place in Ghana between the Heads of the West African Military Forces over the possibility to use force to restore civil rule in the Niger Republic in case the diplomatic efforts to forestall the situation fail following the coup d’etat on July 26.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the two-day discussion, the defence leaders said they are anticipated to make any more announcements, according to Al Jazeera.

It would be recalled that following the overthrow and detention of President Mohamed Bazoum by generals, troops of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) had earlier announced their willingness to join a standby force that would bring democracy back to Niger.

At a conference on Thursday in Accra, Ghana’s capital, all member states, with the exception of those under military rule and Cape Verde, decided to launch a “standby force” as a last resort to reestablish democracy in Niger.

In order to finalise the specifics of future military action to reinstall Bazoum if ongoing negotiations with the coup leaders fail, ECOWAS defence chiefs are convening in Ghana’s capital city of Accra for two days.

