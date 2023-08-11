Niger Coup: ECOWAS Activates Standby Force For Possible Intervention

The Heads, of Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Thursday ordered the activation of a standby force for possible use against the coupists who took over power in Niger Republic on July 27.

According to West Africa’s regional bloc, it wanted a peaceful restoration of democracy but all options including force were on the table.

The threat of an invasion, though not specific, raises tensions in and around Niger, a uranium producer that until the coup was an important ally of the West in the fight against Islamist insurgents devastating the Sahel region.

The junta, which seized power had defied an Aug. 6 deadline set by the ECOWAS to stand down, instead closing Niger’s airspace and vowing to defend the country against any foreign attack.

After a summit of its heads of state in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, the bloc pledged to enforce sanctions, travel bans and asset freezes on those preventing the return to power of democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

Nigerian President, Bola Tinubu who is the ECOWAS Chairman said “No option is taken off the table, including the use of force as a last resort.

“I hope that through our collective effort, we can bring about a peaceful resolution as a roadmap to restoring stability and democracy in Niger,” he said. “All is not lost yet.”

An official statement was read out which included a resolution asking the bloc’s defence chiefs to “activate the ECOWAS Standby Force with all its elements immediately”.

Another resolution spoke of ordering “the deployment of the ECOWAS Standby Force to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger”, immediately followed by another that spoke of restoring such order “through peaceful means”.

Reiterating support for the efforts by ECOWAS and a call for the release of President Bazoum, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the United States would hold the junta accountable for the safety of Bazoum, his family, and detained members of the government.

“The United States appreciates the determination of ECOWAS to explore all options for the peaceful resolution of the crisis,” Blinken said.

Security analysts said an ECOWAS force could take weeks or longer to assemble, potentially leaving room for negotiations.

The bloc has planned to create a standby force of thousands of troops for years but was held back by funding delays and insufficient troop commitments, said Ikemesit Effiong, a researcher at SBM Intelligence in Nigeria.

After a string of coups since 2020 and growing militant activity, regional leaders said in December that they were determined to create such a force.

ECOWAS Commission President Omar Alieu Touray told the U.N. Security Council last month that they were considering two options: a brigade of 5,000 troops at an annual cost of $2.3 billion or the deployment of troops on demand at an annual cost of $360 million.

Thursday’s statement did not spell out how the force would be funded, which countries would participate or how many troops and what hardware they could contribute.

“There’s probably still a lot that has not been agreed to, such as timeline and red lines and what to do in contingency situations if things continue to go sour,” said Aneliese Bernard, director of consultancy Strategic Stabilization Advisors.