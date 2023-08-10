Niger Coup: Burna Boy Mocks Tinubu Over Miltary Invasion

Grammy-award-winning singer, Damini Ebunoluwa, better known as Burna Boy, has mocked President Bola Tinubu over the planned military invasion of the Niger Republic following the military coup.

It would be recalled that the Senate had turned down President Tinubu’s request for the support of military action against the military junta in the Niger Republic.

Reacting to the development on Wednesday, Burna Boy took to his Instagram live session, to question how the war could be possible given that the nation is still dealing with a hike in fuel prices.

With the rise in fuel prices, the singer urged President Tinubu to focus on resolving the current subsidy removal problems rather than the Niger Republic war.

Speaking in Pidgin English, he said, “Wettin dey sup na? Dem say na War we wan enter like this o (laughs). Fuel never dey you wan go fight a war.

“How you wan reach the battlefield? You go use…. Wettin dem dey use that generator now do? Gas generator. E shock me. Wahala no dey ever tire Nigeria”

