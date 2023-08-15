Niger Coup: Blinken Lauds Tinubu’s ECOWAS Leadership

United States (US) Secretary, Antony Blinken has lauded President Bola Tinubu for leading the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) through the situation in the Niger Republic.

According to a statement issued by the US State Department, Blinken gave the commendation via a phone conversation with President Tinubu on Monday.

The statement reads, “The Secretary commended President Tinubu’s leadership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Second Extraordinary Summit on the situation in the Republic of Niger.”

“He noted the importance of maintaining pressure on the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) to restore constitutional order and to see President Mohamed Bazoum and his family released.”

In a tweet, Blinken said, “I Spoke to Nigerian President Tinubu to commend his leadership of the Economic Community of West African States and discussed shared efforts to restore constitutional order in Niger”.— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken).

Following the coup in Niger, ECOWAS has guided the international community.

A few hours following the July 26 coup, Tinubu denounced the action and declared that ECOWAS would not allow anti-democratic actions in the area.

The head of ECOWAS also promised that the group will exert all of its influence to bring peace back to Niger and the wider West African region.

ECOWAS listed a number of measures against Niger in its first meeting following the development, including the closing of all land and air crossings between ECOWAS member countries and Niger and an ECOWAS “no-fly zone” on all commercial flights to and from Niger.

The supply of electricity to the landlocked nation was also stopped, as were all business and financial dealings between ECOWAS members and Niger.

Additionally, the bloc warned the junta to either restore Bazoum or face military action.

Days after the junta disregarded the bloc’s deadline, ECOWAS met once more for a second summit and decided to send military forces on standby.

According to Tinubu, ECOWAS is still dedicated to helping Niger achieve democratic stability.

Muhammadu Buhari, a former president of Nigeria, had also complimented Tinubu for his leadership in resolving the Niger conflict.