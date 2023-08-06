Niger Coup And Leadership Failure In Africa

Again, Africa is in the news. And for the wrong reasons! While other continents are deepening and consolidating on the gains of democracy, Africa is retreating to the days of the military jack- boots. In the last 18 months, soldiers have struck and taken over power in Chad, Guinea, Sudan, Mali, Burkina Faso and lately, Niger. More could be in the offing. There were unconfirmed reports of botched attempts in Sierra Leone during the week.

They all point to the level of instability in the continent. As we write, the dimension of the stand- off between the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the coup leaders in Niger cannot be readily estimated. The Authority of Heads of State and Government of the ECOWAS, the highest body of the Union, has asked the coup leaders in Niger, led by Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, to restore the ousted President, Mohamed Bazoum to power.

The African Union has followed suit by issuing a 15-day ultimatum to the junta to reinstall the country’s democratically elected government. The junta however remains adamant and rather, digs in. The ultimatum by AU coincided with a meeting the coup leaders had with senior civil servants to discuss how they would run the country. These were on the heels of the U.S. and the European Union threatening sanctions against the regime.

As it looks, things may no longer be same in the country and if not properly managed, West Africa, as a sub-region. That is the lot of many states in the continent. Africa is an entity of paradoxes. With a population of 1,433,706,775, based on the latest United Nations estimates, Africa is equivalent to 16.72% of the world.

The continent is rich in human and material resources. But in the abundance of natural resources, it is the least wealthy continent per capita and second-least wealthy by total wealth, behind Oceania, according to statistics. The region is still bedeviled by poverty and instability. A shocking disclosure by the World Health Organisation (WHO), earlier in the year, indicated that about 672 million Africans, representing 48 per cent of the continent’s population, lack access to the quality health care they needed.

In 2022, the organisation disclosed that 779 million people in Africa lacked basic sanitation services, while 208 million still practiced open defecation. The standard of governance in Africa is still low and the rule of law, abysmal in some states. There is no how the poor story of Africa can be told without blaming it on the failure of its leadership. The continent is dotted with sit-tight leaders who have virtually proscribed democracy and good governance in their states.

These rulers have literally transformed themselves to gods whose words are laws. Some are even richer than their respective states, not by any spectacular dint of hard work but sheer corruption and appropriation of the commonwealth. They constitute threats to democracy.

Their actions fit into the remarks by Harvad University political scientists Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt, in their book; How Democracies Die, that ‘Democracies may die at the hands not of generals but of elected leaders- presidents or prime ministers who subvert the very process that brought them to power’.

Some alter the constitutions to remain in office. But perhaps, unknown to them, by abandoning the people who they were supposed to serve and working against the process through which they were elected, they unwittingly invite military adventurists to power. The soldiers are equally not helping matters.

They have no reasons to sack elected governments. They must learn to abide by constitutional order and subordinate themselves to the constituted authorities in their countries. Their incursion in politics is an aberration, regardless of the reason they offer for doing so. Let the soldiers in Niger and elsewhere in Africa, limit themselves to their professional duties of protecting their countries against external invasion.