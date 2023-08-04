Niger Coup: ACF Warns ECOWAS, Tinubu Against Use Of Force

Following the resolution of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to deploy military might in ousting the Military Junta in Niger Republic, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has warned the regional powers to shelve this option.

This is as President Bola Tinubu, who doubles as the bloc’s Chairman, has dispatched an envoy to Niamey in an attempt to resolve the political impasse. ACF, in a statement in Kaduna, yesterday, dis- closed that while it joined the United Nations, African Union (AU) and ECOWAS to condemn in strong terms the July 26 military coup d’état in Nigeria’s northern neighbour, the forum believes diplomacy and not military might should be the way to go.

The statement signed by Murtala Aliyu, Secretary General of ACF, said the forum views with concern the unfolding events in Niger and the potential impact on the region. ACF said: “Nigeria and Niger share a long historical border of more than one thousand five hundred kilometres with families, communities sharing common facilities including farmlands, markets, cultural bonds and languages for many centuries predating the Trans Saharan Trade and colonial times.

The two countries have enjoyed harmonious brotherly and mutually beneficial intercommunal relationships from time immemorial. “The measures being contemplated should have taken into consideration the historical antecedents and mutual interests of the two countries and weighed the consequences of the use of force.

“While the ACF recognises the ECOWAS position to bring pressure to bear on the coupists, but nevertheless the military option shouldn’t be a pre-requisite for Nigeria’s and the Community’s continuing efforts to enthrone democracy in the region in the 21st Century certainly not an adventure to be led by Nigeria.”

Speaking further the group said: “The ACF supports the position to restore democratic rule in Niger, but calls on the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, under the able Chairmanship President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to tow the path of dialogue and diplomacy and certainly not force, in resolving the current impasse in Niger, in the interest of peaceful coexistence with our brotherly neighbour and stability of the ECOWAS region.”

Earlier in Abuja, the delegation, which is headed by former Head of State, Gen. Abdusalami Abubakar, was mandated by Tinubu to expeditiously address the issues in Niger. According to a release by the Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngilale, the delegation left for Niamey yesterday after receiving briefings from the President.

The former Head of State was joined in the delegation by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, and the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Omar Alieu Touray. The President has also sent a separate delegation led by Ambassador Babagana Kingibe to engage with the leaders of Libya and Algeria on the Niger crisis.

Briefing the two delegations, Tinubu charged them to engage all stakeholders robustly with a view to doing whatever it takes to ensure a conclusive and amicable resolution of the situation in Niger, for the purposes of African peace and development, rather than a move to adopt the geopolitical positions of other nations.