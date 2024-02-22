Niger Community Count Losses, Seeks Security Reinforcement After Kidnap, Burning of Houses

Members of Allawa community of Niger State have lamented the incessant banditry attack which have left them with almost nothing. It should be recalled that, over 100 bandits had on Monday invaded Allawa community in Niger State abducting no fewer than 30 villagers and setting their houses and barns on fire.

The bandits who invaded Allawa and neighboring communities from Sunday 7:56pm till Monday morning also killed cattle, burnt 35 motorcycles and hundreds of bags of food items. Some of the villagers who spoke to our correspondent said they are left to their fate as the bandits now come in and out at any given time without any form of resistance.

One of the villagers, Mohammed Allawa, while lamenting said, “all these attacks happened just few days ago and till now no help.” According to him, “this community was very peaceful and lively. As I am talking to you, I and some of my relatives managed to escape that night because before they attacked we sighted them and started running into the bush for safety. “They took my brother and my sister with them.

For now we have not heard from them whether to pay ransom or not.” Mairo Allawa, a relative, decried the level of attacks saying, “how many nephews, nieces, and cousins do I have to lose to these bandits? “I lost one of my cousins in a previous attack on our community, how many more? Tell me, my fear is that I do not want to live alone in this world without relatives or people I can call my own.

“Our cousins who are currently in our house managed to escape with a military man who was also escaping to save his life.” She further called on the government and relevant security agencies, saying, “please save Niger State and villages before it is too late.”