Niger CAN Rejects Hisbah law

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Niger State Chapter has warned that the proposed Hisbah law by the State House of Assembly indicates the segregation and discrimination of Christians in the state, warning that “it will only create division amongst the people if the state.”

Making this known in a statement signed by the State Chairman of CAN, Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna and made available to Journalists on Sunday, the Association warned that, the Niger State Hisbah Directorates Bill sponsored by the member representing Chanchaga Constituency, Hon. Mohammed Abubakar is a controversial Bill that should not be assented to by the Executive arm of Government.

The statement by the Chairman read in part: “Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, we, the entire Christendom in the State wish to draw your attention to what could easily create division amongst the people you govern.

“As a matter of urgency, we call on the Speaker and other members of the State House of Assembly to drop the Bill except their aim is to incite and or anger a major group of people.

The Chairman who is also the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, asked: Why Hisbah law in Niger? What is the aim? Of what benefit is it to our people economically and socially? Do they (lawmakers) realize that Christians will not be subjected to Hisbah law?”

It should be recalled that the Chairman of the joint Committee Hon. Isah Muhammad Etsugaie after presenting the report of the House Committees on Religious Affairs and Judiciary and Legal Matters at the plenary of the House in Minna had claimed that they conducted a public hearing involving critical stakeholders including CAN.

But the Chairman reiterated that the Association was never considered a major stakeholder in the state saying “one would wonder whether the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Niger State, was considered or part of it. For the records, we, (CAN) as a Body were neither invited nor notified of such public hearing meant for critical stakeholders which obviously further indicates the segregation of Christians in sensitive matters in the state”.

Bishop Yohanna further declared that “Niger state is not predominantly a Muslim State and we should look beyond religious divides and focus on our unity rather than what can easily divide us as a people.

“I want to call on our dear Farmer Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago for the interest of peace and unity not to sign and pass the Bill into law”.

While calling on the Members of the State House of Assembly to think of better things to do for the people and not to sit and move for controversial laws that will cause unrest in the State, Bishop Yohanna said “by now, we should be thinking of what can strengthen our relationship and not to use religion as a tool.

“What is the benefit of the Hisbah Bill to the people; and since the advent of Shari’a, our dear State has suffered economically with businesses packed up, investors and various businessmen and businesswomen relocated to other States where they are thriving and those States have developed economically.”

He emphasized that Niger state is religiously a mixed State, adding that “such a law can only further buttress facts that there is truly marginalisation of Christians and the Bill can only be perceived as a tool for persecution of our people”.

Furthermore, the statement advised that, there is the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Vigilante Groups and other recognized groups with constitutional powers to operate.

He then warned that, the Hisbah law will affect non Muslims especially as the State has a significant Christian population; “and we can not be forced to abide by Islamic laws”, he added.

The statement also disclosed that, if signed into law, the Hisbah law will infringe on the constitutional rights of non Muslims.

Accordingly, it stated that “the law will pave way for persecution and loss of freedom. The Hisbah law will definitely be a tool for systemic persecution; the harassment of Christians and suppressing of religious freedom.

“The assenting and enforcement of Hisbah will be a violation of the Nigerian Constitution, which is the supreme law of the land, not Sharia.”

Bishop Yohanna then called on well meaning Nigerlites irrespective of their religion, tribe or political affiliation to add their voices so that the Bill which he describes as “controversial” does not become a law which know can only create friction in the daily lives of non Muslims in the State.