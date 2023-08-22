Niger CAN Hails Bago For New Cabinet, Congratulates Appointees

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State Chapter on Tuesday congratulated all political appointees who have been sworn into various offices in the state.

In a statement issued by the Chairman, CAN, Niger State, Most Reverend Dr Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, the Christian body charged the Commissioners and Special Advisers to see their appointments as a call to service.

The CAN Chairman also called on the new political appointees to be dedicated and contribute their quota to the success of Governor, Mohammed Umar Bago’s administration policy thrusts.

The Chairman who is also the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese however commended the governor for appointing them based on their track records and charged them to give their best and bring to bear their wealth of experiences for the growth and development of Niger State.