Niger CAN Condoles With Victims Of Mokwa LGA

Share

The Christian Association of Nige – ria (CAN) Niger State chapter has extended his deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the people of Mokwa over the devastating flood disaster that has wreaked havoc in communities in Mokwa Local Government Area of the state.

In a condolence message made available to Journalists on Sunday, the State Chairman, Most Rev. Dr. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna expressed solidarity on behalf of the entire Christendom and assured them of continuous prayers.

He said: “on behalf of the entire Christendom in the state, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones, and we stand with everyone who has suffered in this disaster.”

Yohanna who is also the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese also commended the federal and state governments for directing all relevant MDAs and emergency response agencies to mobilize resources and support for the affected population.

Share