Niger: CAN Condoles With Muslim Ummahs Over Chief Imam’s Death

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State Chapter has commiserated with the State government and Muslim Ummahs over the death of the Chief Imam of Minna Central Mosque, Mallam Ibrahim Isah Fari.

The State CAN Chairman, Most Rev. Dr. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna in a condolence message described the late Imam as a prominent Islamic Scholar who preached love, unity and peaceful coexistence amongst both faiths of Christianity and Islam.

According to the Chairman who is also the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, “on behalf of the State Executive Council members and the entire Christendom, I want to condole with the State government, the entire Muslim Ummahs especially those in Minna Emirate over the demise of the Chief Imam of Minna Central Mosque, Mallam Ibrahim Isah Fari who passed away on Saturday night.

“The death of the Chief Imam is indeed a loss to us and of course the entire Muslim community. He will be greatly missed”.

Bishop Yohanna also disclosed that, until his death, the late Imam was a humble and peaceful Ambassador who lived a selfless life, giving his all especially wise counsels.

Furthermore, he prayed to the Almighty God to grant his family and the entire Muslim Ummahs the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

