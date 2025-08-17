Niger Bye-Election: APC Candidate Wins Munya Constituency 

…As PDP candidate accused APC of vote buying, intimidation

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mathew Dogara Daje, has been declared the winner of the bye-election in Munya Constituency, following Saturday’s Local Government poll.

Declaring Daje the winner, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said he emerged with a significant margin, after securing over 6,000 votes more than his closest rival, Hon. Sabo Sunday Adabyinlo of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

However, while the election was generally peaceful, some political tensions persisted as the PDP candidate, Hon. Sabo Sunday Adabyinlo, raised concerns regarding alleged misuse of State resources to sway the election in favour of the APC.

He accused the ruling party of engaging in vote buying and intimidation, but did not state whether to contest the results.

It should be recalled that the bye-election was necessitated by the passing of Hon. Joseph Haruna Duza of the PDP, thereby creating a vacancy in the Niger State House of Assembly.

The election process unfolded largely peacefully, although it experienced varying levels of voter turnout across different polling stations.

Accreditation and voting commenced at 8:30 am, with voters arriving early to exercise their civic responsibilities. Official voting concluded at 3:30 p.m., and INEC officials ensured that all individuals in line were permitted to cast their votes and adhered to established electoral protocols.

Prior to the elections, security measures were evident throughout Munya, with the presence of armed personnel across all polling units.

The election featured three competing political parties: the APC, PDP and the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Following the closing of polls, vote counting commenced immediately, revealing a pronounced lead for the APC across several polling units.

In his acceptance speech, Mathew Dogara Daje thanked his supporters in the Munya Local Government for their encouragement throughout the electoral process.