Niger: Bride, Five Bridesmaids, Seven Others Died In Auto Crash

No fewer than thirteen persons reportedly died in an accident that occurred at Lukoro in Edati Local Government Area of Niger State.

The incident claimed the lives of a newlywed bride, her five bridesmaids, her brother-in-law, and six others.

According to reports, the occurrence took place on Friday evening and happened as a result of overspeeding and careless driving

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Niger state sector Commander, Tsukwan Kumar, confirmed the incident in a statement made available on Sunday, stating that; the crash claimed the lives of eight female adults, four male adults, and one male child.

The incident involved two vehicles, a Toyota Corolla car travelling from Mokwa to Bida and a commercial Nissan bus heading from Minna, the Niger State capital, to Ogbomoso in Oyo State.

The injured victims were rushed to the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Bida for medical treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were handled accordingly.

Nine bodies of the victims were handed over to their relatives at the crash scene with identification, and the remaining four were taken to General Hospital Kutigi mortuary, Mr Kumar said.