Niger Border Closure Not Impunitive Measure On Nigerians – Customs CG

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi has explained that the recent shutdown of Nigeria-Niger borders was not meant to inflict hardship on Nigerians.

Rather, Adewale said the measure was a decision taken by ECOWAS, which the Nigerian President, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu chairs.

He was optimistic that the effort will yield positive results, adding that President Tinubu was committed to restoring peace to Axis.

The Customs boss gave the explanation on Friday while on a working visit to Illela Border Station, according to a statement issued by the Customs’ National Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada.

It would be recalled that following the recent overthrow of a democratically elected government in the Niger Republic, the Nigerian government shut down the Nigeria-Niger borders.

The CGC, who was on a working visit to Illela Border Station on Friday morning to monitor and assess the implementation of the exercise, expressed delight with the level of compliance by the residents.

He said the exercise would secure Nigeria’s Democracy and social stability, considering the current state of uncertainty in the neighbouring Niger Republic.

Responding to questions from newsmen as to whether the exercise will affect Customs’ mandate of generating revenue, the CGC said the Service is aware of the situation – and has already taken proactive measures to address it strategically.

He reiterated that the administration of President Ahmad Bola Tinubu is committed to protecting the well-being of the citizens and their businesses, saying that “I have the optimism that borders will soon be opened and businesses of Nigerians will continue to thrive.”

He said, “President Tinubu, as a champion of the region, has measured responsibility to promote trade, and we are all aware that trade can’t be achieved where there’s no peace.

“However, considering what’s happening in Niger, which affects the political stability of the sovereign nation, my mission here is to restate the directive of President Tinubu as the ECOWAS Chairman.”

Similarly, the Comptroller-General had also engaged traditional rulers and other stakeholders at the Illela border.

Chairman Association of Customs License Agents, Alhaji Aminu Dan-Iya, who spoke on behalf of the stakeholders, consoled residents around the affected area and the entire stakeholders to understand the situation, stressing that “the decision was for our benefit, thus no need to panic.”

In another development, the CGC also paid a courtesy visit to Sarkin Gobir of Gwadabawa, Alhaji Lawali Muhammad Zayyana, to seek his support towards achieving the mandates of the service.

Addressing the Emir, the CGC told him that “today, with our delegation, we are embarking on a journey to Illela Border Station to inspect and monitor the level of compliance of President Tinubu’s order of closing borders and to also interact with the members of the border community.”

While appreciating the traditional ruler for his sustained support of the Service, the CGC also commended his passion for promoting good cordial relationships between the community and the operatives of the Service.

Responding, the Sarkin Gobir of Gwadabawa, Alhaji Zayyana, welcomed the CGC and his entourage while also taking him through the history of the Palace.

He felicitated the CGC on his appointment and assured him of his Palace’s unwavering support to ensure he spent a hitch-free tenure.

“Having disputes could sometimes be seen as natural, but I wish to give assurance of my support to win over the residents of this Emirate, he concluded.