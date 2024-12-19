Niger: Bomb Explosion Kills One, Injures Several Children

Share

A bomb explosion by suspected bandits has reportedly killed one child and amputated four children others in Bassa Community, Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

New Telegraph gathered that the child has already been buried according to Islamic rite while the other four children are currently receiving treatment at the IBB Specialist Hospital in Minna.

According to a report, the incident happened on Thursday when the children found the bomb on the ground and went on to play with it.

The Commissioner for Transport Hadiza Kuta who confirmed the bomb explosion disclosed that one person died in the explosion while four other injured children had been rushed to the hospital.

“It was very unfortunate. One person died and has been buried. Four others who were injured have been taken to the IBB Specialist hospital for treatment,” she said.

